DRS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.94, changing hands as high as $39.98 per share. Leonardo DRS Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.1701 per share, with $49.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.