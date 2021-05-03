DRQ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Dril-Quip Inc (Symbol: DRQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.40, changing hands as high as $32.16 per share. Dril-Quip Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRQ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.25 per share, with $40.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.78.

