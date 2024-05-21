News & Insights

Dropsuite Shareholders Unanimously Pass Resolutions

May 21, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Dropsuite Ltd. (AU:DSE) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Dropsuite Limited, a global provider of cloud backup and archiving software, announced that its shareholders passed all proposed resolutions, as detailed in their 21 May 2024 meeting. The company, known for its advanced and secure cloud technologies, confirmed that the resolutions were decisively passed via poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. This development is indicative of the firm’s commitment to governance and strategic direction, as it continues to serve leading IT Service Providers worldwide.

