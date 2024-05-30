Dropsuite Director’s Major Share Disposal

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite Limited has notified the ASX of a significant change in director Theo Hnarakis’s interest in the company, with the disposal of 10,577,079 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares following a consolidation approved by shareholders. Post-consolidation, Hnarakis retains 1,175,232 shares, marking a substantial shift in his stake in the company.

