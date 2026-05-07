Dropbox Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) executives emphasized early signs of stabilization in the company’s Core business and continued progress integrating its AI-powered Dash experience directly into Dropbox during the company’s first quarter 2026 earnings call. Management said the quarter came in ahead of guidance on revenue and operating margin, while paying users increased sequentially, supported by retention and funnel improvements.

Core business: retention and funnel initiatives show traction

CEO and Co-Founder Drew Houston said the company is focused on “bend[ing] the curve back towards sustainable growth” in its Core business, highlighting execution under Core leader Ashraf Alkarmi. Houston said the company saw “steady growth across our individuals business” driven by “funnel and product quality improvements” with the aim of reaching positive net license growth.

Within individuals, Houston described retention as a key near-term revenue lever. In the quarter, Dropbox focused on “targeted retention interventions,” including improved mobile prompts, loss-aversion messaging, and targeted price promotions for recently canceled customers. Houston said these efforts reduced the company’s mobile churn rate by “mid-single-digit percentage points.”

He also pointed to efforts to monetize basic users through targeted promotions for additional storage. According to Houston, the company saw a “50% improvement in conversion” among targeted users nearing or exceeding their storage limits.

On the teams side, Houston said “practical funnel improvements can drive meaningful results,” citing pricing and packaging simplification, a more unified checkout experience, credit card trials, and onboarding and activation improvements. He also noted ongoing foundational work on the file sync and share experience, including reliability and performance improvements to sync and uploads and a simpler cross-platform experience. The company is also “testing new media collaboration tools with streamlined review workflows,” leveraging AI-powered tools, he said.

Dash rollout expands; engagement metrics highlighted

Houston framed Dash as part of Dropbox’s evolution “from file storage to AI-powered content management,” designed to bring content from Dropbox and other cloud applications into a single experience. He said the company expanded the rollout of “Dash and Dropbox” in Q1 and plans to “significantly expand access to our base throughout the remainder of 2026.”

While adoption remains “still early,” Houston cited repeat engagement as a positive signal. He said more than 30% of weekly engaged users used Dash’s AI features again the following week, and more than 50% of monthly engaged users used them again the following month. Houston also said retention patterns have been stable as Dropbox expands access to new cohorts.

Houston said Dropbox has built a “context engine,” described as proprietary AI infrastructure designed to gather context across content and apps and connect it to AI models for faster and more accurate results. As the company has expanded access, Houston said the “strongest momentum” has been when Dash capabilities are integrated directly into the core Dropbox experience, leading the company to prioritize bringing Dash learnings and AI features into existing Dropbox surfaces.

Dropbox Protect positioned as an emerging security offering

Houston also discussed an “emerging data security solution” called Dropbox Protect, saying the company is seeing demand from IT and security buyers as AI adoption increases concerns around “governance, visibility, and control.” He connected Protect to the company’s broader platform work, arguing that the same indexing and context engine investments that support productivity features can also improve governance and security posture over time.

Q1 financial results: revenue up, paying users increase sequentially

CFO Ross Tennenbaum said Q1 delivered “important proof points” for the company’s near-term focus on restoring revenue growth while maintaining a longer-term “North Star” of growing free cash flow per share.

Unless otherwise stated, Tennenbaum discussed non-GAAP results. Key Q1 metrics included:

Revenue: $629 million, up 80 basis points year-over-year. Excluding FormSwift, revenue grew 200 basis points year-over-year; Tennenbaum said FormSwift created a 120 basis point headwind. Constant currency revenue was $620 million, down 80 basis points year-over-year, and up 40 basis points year-over-year excluding FormSwift.

$629 million, up 80 basis points year-over-year. Excluding FormSwift, revenue grew 200 basis points year-over-year; Tennenbaum said FormSwift created a 120 basis point headwind. Constant currency revenue was $620 million, down 80 basis points year-over-year, and up 40 basis points year-over-year excluding FormSwift. Total ARR: $2.56 billion, up 30 basis points year-over-year. Excluding FormSwift, ARR was up 130 basis points year-over-year; FormSwift was a 100 basis point headwind. Tennenbaum said ARR excluding FormSwift was roughly flat on a constant-currency basis.

$2.56 billion, up 30 basis points year-over-year. Excluding FormSwift, ARR was up 130 basis points year-over-year; FormSwift was a 100 basis point headwind. Tennenbaum said ARR excluding FormSwift was roughly flat on a constant-currency basis. Paying users: 18.09 million, up about 14,000 sequentially. Tennenbaum said the company had previously expected a Q1 decline, but results came in better due to retention strength and individuals gross adds outperformance.

18.09 million, up about 14,000 sequentially. Tennenbaum said the company had previously expected a Q1 decline, but results came in better due to retention strength and individuals gross adds outperformance. ARPU: $141.18, up from $139.68 in the prior quarter. Tennenbaum attributed the sequential increase to prior-quarter seasonal promotions that depressed ARPU, a larger mix of monthly plans, and foreign exchange tailwinds.

$141.18, up from $139.68 in the prior quarter. Tennenbaum attributed the sequential increase to prior-quarter seasonal promotions that depressed ARPU, a larger mix of monthly plans, and foreign exchange tailwinds. Gross margin: 81.1%, down 180 basis points year-over-year, reflecting higher infrastructure costs tied to the Dash and Dropbox expansion and higher depreciation from a hardware refresh cycle.

81.1%, down 180 basis points year-over-year, reflecting higher infrastructure costs tied to the Dash and Dropbox expansion and higher depreciation from a hardware refresh cycle. Operating margin: 40.1%, ahead of guidance of 38% and down about 160 basis points year-over-year. Tennenbaum said the year-over-year decline was driven by gross margin dynamics and continued R&D investment in Core and Dash initiatives; compared to guidance, margin benefited from timing-related savings expected to shift to later quarters.

40.1%, ahead of guidance of 38% and down about 160 basis points year-over-year. Tennenbaum said the year-over-year decline was driven by gross margin dynamics and continued R&D investment in Core and Dash initiatives; compared to guidance, margin benefited from timing-related savings expected to shift to later quarters. Net income: $180 million; diluted EPS: $0.76 on 237 million diluted weighted average shares, compared to $0.70 a year earlier.

$180 million; $0.76 on 237 million diluted weighted average shares, compared to $0.70 a year earlier. Cash flow: operating cash flow of $205 million (up 33% year-over-year) and unlevered free cash flow of $236 million, or $1 per share (up 69% year-over-year).

Tennenbaum said the year-over-year cash flow increase reflected stronger operating performance and the absence of one-time cash outflows, including a $36 million payment for the buyout of the company’s San Francisco lease and $10 million related to a Q4 2024 reduction in force. He also noted $33 million of interest payments (net of associated tax benefit) tied to amounts drawn under the company’s term loan facility and $1 million in capital expenditures, along with $12 million added to finance leases for data center equipment.

Capital allocation and updated outlook

Dropbox ended the quarter with $1.29 billion in cash and short-term investments, Tennenbaum said. During Q1, the company repurchased about 14.3 million shares for approximately $367 million, leaving about $800 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization. He also said Dropbox drew down $700 million to repay its March 2026 convertible notes.

For Q2 2026, Dropbox guided revenue to $624 million to $627 million and non-GAAP operating margin of about 38.5%. Tennenbaum said the company expects a currency tailwind of about $9 million and guided diluted weighted average shares outstanding to 226 million to 231 million.

For full-year 2026, Dropbox raised its total revenue outlook by $12 million to a range of $2.497 billion to $2.512 billion and raised non-GAAP operating margin guidance by 50 basis points to 39.5% to 40%. The company also raised its unlevered free cash flow guidance to “at or above $1.055 billion.” Tennenbaum said the company now expects paying user trends for the full year to be “slightly positive overall,” and reiterated expectations for modest sequential ARPU declines through the rest of the year driven by the wind down of FormSwift, lower FX tailwinds, and growth of a lower-priced simple plan.

In the Q&A, management said the guidance raise and improved paying user outlook were “mostly driven by Core” and did not include much contribution from Dash at this stage, as Dropbox continues to prioritize rolling out Dash and Dropbox and increasing engagement.

On positioning, Houston said Dash is designed to be “platform agnostic” versus AI tools tied to a single ecosystem, and highlighted the value of multimodal semantic search within Dropbox, including the ability to search within images and transcribed video content.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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