Dropbox, Inc Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Dropbox, Inc (DBX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $108.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $102.8 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dropbox, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $173.9 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $636.2 million from $643.6 million last year.

Dropbox, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.7 Mln. vs. $102.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $636.2 Mln vs. $643.6 Mln last year.

