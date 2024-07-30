Dropbox (DBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) ended the recent trading session at $24.53, demonstrating a +1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.28%.

The the stock of online file-sharing company has risen by 6.79% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dropbox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 8, 2024. On that day, Dropbox is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.96%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $629.65 million, indicating a 1.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, which would represent changes of +7.07% and +1.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dropbox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Dropbox possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dropbox is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.25, so one might conclude that Dropbox is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DBX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

