DroneShield Limited Reports Strong Growth in 2024

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for anti-drone technology amid low market saturation. The company reports a projected 20% revenue growth for 2024, with robust new orders expected to boost their financial performance further. Investors are keenly watching DroneShield’s expanding SaaS revenue, which has surged by 93% compared to the first half of 2023.

For further insights into AU:DRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.