DroneShield Limited Reports Strong Growth in 2024

October 24, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for anti-drone technology amid low market saturation. The company reports a projected 20% revenue growth for 2024, with robust new orders expected to boost their financial performance further. Investors are keenly watching DroneShield’s expanding SaaS revenue, which has surged by 93% compared to the first half of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

