DroneShield Issues New Employee Incentive Options

DroneShield Limited has announced the issue of 50,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring at various dates and prices, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing dated May 24, 2024. The securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move by DroneShield could potentially be of interest to investors monitoring the company’s stock incentive strategies.

