DroneShield (DRSHF) Price Target Increased by 43.35% to 3.59

The average one-year price target for DroneShield (OTCPK:DRSHF) has been revised to $3.59 / share. This is an increase of 43.35% from the prior estimate of $2.51 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.45 to a high of $3.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 303.53% from the latest reported closing price of $0.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in DroneShield. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRSHF is 0.25%, an increase of 272.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 78.10% to 73,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 16,117K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 12,143K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,372K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,193K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRSHF by 140.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,098K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRSHF by 119.27% over the last quarter.

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 6,126K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

