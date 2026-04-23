DRI's LongHorn Shines With 7.2% Comps: Can This Lead Growth?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with LongHorn Steakhouse standing out as the primary growth driver. The brand reported an impressive 7.2% same-restaurant sales increase, significantly outpacing the broader casual dining industry, which continued to struggle with traffic declines.



LongHorn’s strength stems from disciplined execution and a clear focus on quality. Management emphasized consistent culinary standards, rigorous training and strong employee retention, all of which have supported a reliable guest experience. This operational consistency continues to drive customer loyalty and repeat visits.



Favorable consumer trends are also aiding performance. With beef prices elevated at grocery stores, many consumers are opting to dine out for steak rather than prepare it at home. LongHorn has effectively leveraged this shift by offering a strong balance of quality and value, boosting both traffic and overall sales.



Importantly, the growth is not purely price-led. The brand delivered solid traffic gains and outperformed industry benchmarks in both sales and guest counts, pointing to meaningful market share gains.



While elevated beef costs continue to pressure margins, LongHorn has managed to sustain profitability through tight cost control and operational efficiency. With strong comps and consistent execution, LongHorn appears well-positioned to lead Darden’s growth trajectory in the near term.

Competitive Pressure From Steak-Focused Peers

Darden’s LongHorn continues to gain momentum, but competition remains strong from peers like Texas Roadhouse Inc. TXRH and Bloomin' Brands Inc. BLMN.



Texas Roadhouse remains a formidable competitor in the steak category, backed by steady traffic growth and a compelling value proposition. Its focus on affordable pricing and a consistent guest experience keeps Texas Roadhouse well-positioned among value-conscious diners.



However, LongHorn’s superior execution and improved value perception, particularly as grocery beef prices remain elevated, are helping it compete more effectively for steak occasions.



Meanwhile, Bloomin’ Brands has been facing softer traffic trends at its Outback Steakhouse chain, along with ongoing cost pressures. While Bloomin’ Brands is working on menu innovation and operational improvements, inconsistent performance creates room for LongHorn to capture incremental market share and strengthen its position within the casual steak dining space.

DRI Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Darden gained 8.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.7% increase.

DRI’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DRI trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.67, down from the industry’s average of 23.87.

DRI’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 60 days.



The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating an 11.1% year over year rise in fiscal 2026.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DRI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.