Drilling Tools International (DTI) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for Drilling Tools International (NasdaqCM:DTI) has been revised to $4.21 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $3.70 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.87% from the latest reported closing price of $3.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drilling Tools International. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTI is 0.01%, an increase of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.07% to 4,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,440K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTI by 30.04% over the last quarter.

Solidarilty Wealth holds 273K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 159K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTI by 38.11% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 123K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 80.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTI by 438.97% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 122K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing a decrease of 63.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTI by 37.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.