Dril-Quip Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):

Earnings: $15.2 million in Q3 vs. -$11.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.44 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.8 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $88.1 million in Q3 vs. $83.0 million in the same period last year.

