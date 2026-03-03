DRI Healthcare Trust Reports Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT-UN.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.77 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $7.00 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $61.69 million from $61.52 million last year.

DRI Healthcare Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

