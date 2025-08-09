Dreaming of a Middle-Class Retirement in the South? Here’s What You Need To Save

It’s a win-win for the middle class to consider retiring in the South. These states offer great weather, plenty of recreational activities and a relatively low cost of living for your retirement years. Even a modest savings goes a long way in funding 20 years of retirement.
According to a recent GOBankingRates study, those retiring without Social Security benefits in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia need anywhere from $270,000 to $338,000 saved up for a comfortable 20-year retirement lifestyle.
See More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
See how much members of the middle-class need in savings to retire with and without Social Security benefits in the South.
Alabama
- Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027
Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
Explore Next: 7 Up-and-Coming Florida Neighborhoods That Retirees Can Afford Now
Arkansas
- Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640
Learn More: I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why
Florida
- Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147
Georgia
- Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520
Kentucky
- Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227
That’s Interesting: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement
Louisiana
- Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307
Mississippi
- Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200
North Carolina
- Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053
For You: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Oklahoma
- Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040
South Carolina
- Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907
Tennessee
- Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627
View More: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns
Texas
- Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227
Virginia
- Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987
West Virginia
- Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227
View more original studies and surveys at the GOBankingRates original research center.
Methodology: Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index, Federal Reserve Economic Research. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- New Law Could Make Electricity Bills Skyrocket in These 4 States
- I'm an Economist: Here's When Tariff Price Hikes Will Start Hitting Your Wallet
- 5 Strategies High-Net-Worth Families Use To Build Generational Wealth
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dreaming of a Middle-Class Retirement in the South? Here’s What You Need To Save
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.