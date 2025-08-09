Personal Finance

Dreaming of a Middle-Class Retirement in the South? Here’s What You Need To Save

August 09, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

It’s a win-win for the middle class to consider retiring in the South. These states offer great weather, plenty of recreational activities and a relatively low cost of living for your retirement years. Even a modest savings goes a long way in funding 20 years of retirement. 

According to a recent GOBankingRates study, those retiring without Social Security benefits in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia need anywhere from $270,000 to $338,000 saved up for a comfortable 20-year retirement lifestyle. 

See how much members of the middle-class need in savings to retire with and without Social Security benefits in the South.

Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

Alabama

  • Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027

Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

Arkansas

  • Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640

Destin Florida iStock

Florida

  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Georgia

  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520
Fountain Square in downtown Bowling Green.

Kentucky

  • Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227

Picture of Lafayette, a city in Louisiana, and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish showing trees and tall buildings

Louisiana

  • Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200

North Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

Oklahoma

  • Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907
Franklin town square in nashville and williamson country tennessee.

Tennessee

  • Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627

Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

Texas

  • Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987
Berkeley Springs - West Virginia

West Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227

View more original studies and surveys at the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index, Federal Reserve Economic Research. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dreaming of a Middle-Class Retirement in the South? Here's What You Need To Save

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

