Dreaming of a Middle-Class Retirement in the South? Here’s What You Need To Save

It’s a win-win for the middle class to consider retiring in the South. These states offer great weather, plenty of recreational activities and a relatively low cost of living for your retirement years. Even a modest savings goes a long way in funding 20 years of retirement.

According to a recent GOBankingRates study, those retiring without Social Security benefits in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia need anywhere from $270,000 to $338,000 saved up for a comfortable 20-year retirement lifestyle.

See More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

See how much members of the middle-class need in savings to retire with and without Social Security benefits in the South.

Alabama

Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054

$41,351 to $124,054 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868

$364,868 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027

Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Explore Next: 7 Up-and-Coming Florida Neighborhoods That Retirees Can Afford Now

Arkansas

Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546

$39,182 to $117,546 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482

$321,482 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640

Learn More: I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why

Florida

Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988

$493,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147

Georgia

Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362

$533,362 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520

Kentucky

Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834

$41,611 to $124,834 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068

$370,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227

That’s Interesting: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

Louisiana

Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046

$40,015 to $120,046 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148

$338,148 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307

Mississippi

Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830

$36,610 to $109,830 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042

$270,042 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200

North Carolina

Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895

$469,895 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

For You: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Oklahoma

Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206

$42,402 to $127,206 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882

$385,882 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040

South Carolina

Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748

$428,748 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907

Tennessee

Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194

$44,731 to $134,194 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468

$432,468 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627

View More: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Texas

Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584

$50,861 to $152,584 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068

$555,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227

Virginia

Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828

$750,828 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987

West Virginia

Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834

$38,611 to $115,834 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068

$310,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227

View more original studies and surveys at the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index, Federal Reserve Economic Research. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dreaming of a Middle-Class Retirement in the South? Here’s What You Need To Save

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.