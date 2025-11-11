DREAM Unlimited Corp. Q3 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - DREAM Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -C$14.68 million. This compares with -C$14.96 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to C$114.58 million from C$95.72 million last year.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -C$14.68 Mln. vs. -C$14.96 Mln. last year. -Revenue: C$114.58 Mln vs. C$95.72 Mln last year.

