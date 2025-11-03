Dream Impact Trust Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Dream Impact Trust (MPCT-UN.TO) released Loss for its third quarter of -C$10.30 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$10.30 million, or -C$0.56 per share. This compares with -C$7.55 million, or -C$0.42 per share, last year.

Dream Impact Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$10.30 Mln. vs. -C$7.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.56 vs. -C$0.42 last year.

