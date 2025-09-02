Dream Finders Homes Plans $300 Mln Senior Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH), Tuesday announced plans to offer up to $300 million in unsecured senior notes due 2030.

The company intends to use the proceeds to repay a portion of borrowings under its revolving credit facility, cover issuance-related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The 2030 notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by subsidiaries that already serve as guarantors under the credit agreement.

Dream Finders emphasized that there is no assurance as to whether or when the transaction will be completed.

DFH is currently trading at $27.37, down $0.42 or 1.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.