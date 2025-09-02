Markets
DFH

Dream Finders Homes Plans $300 Mln Senior Notes Offering

September 02, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH), Tuesday announced plans to offer up to $300 million in unsecured senior notes due 2030.

The company intends to use the proceeds to repay a portion of borrowings under its revolving credit facility, cover issuance-related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The 2030 notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by subsidiaries that already serve as guarantors under the credit agreement.

Dream Finders emphasized that there is no assurance as to whether or when the transaction will be completed.

DFH is currently trading at $27.37, down $0.42 or 1.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.