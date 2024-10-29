DRDGOLD Announces Long-Term Incentive Awards

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD has announced the acceptance of awards under its long-term incentive scheme, with conditional shares granted to various directors and officers. The awards, consisting of 80% performance shares and 20% retention shares, will vest in October 2027. This move highlights DRDGOLD’s commitment to aligning its executives’ interests with shareholders by offering equity-based incentives.

