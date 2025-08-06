DRCT Revenue Drops 54%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) missed expectations by 14.7%, reaching $10.1 million compared to an analyst estimate of $11.84 million.

Gross margin (GAAP) improved to 35%, up from 27% in Q2 2024.

Full-year guidance was withdrawn due to uncertainty around the timing of sell-side business recovery.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT), a digital advertising technology company focused on proprietary platforms for advertisers and publishers, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The most important news was a notable shortfall in revenue versus expectations—GAAP revenue was $10.1 million, missing the analyst estimate of $11.836 million by approximately 14.7%—along with ongoing challenges in fully recovering the sell-side advertising business, which was disrupted in 2024. GAAP revenue of $10.1 million fell 14.7% short of analyst estimates and was less than half the level achieved in the prior year period due to lingering effects from last year's business interruption. While margins improved meaningfully and operating expenses fell sharply due to cost-control efforts, management withdrew full-year revenue guidance, citing ongoing market uncertainty and incomplete business recovery. Overall, the period showed some sequential progress but left considerable questions about the pace and strength of a sustainable turnaround.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.23) $(0.48) $(0.16) (43.8%) Revenue (GAAP) $10.1 million $11.84 million $21.9 million (53.8%) Gross Margin 35% 27% 8.0 pp Operating Loss $(2.4 million) $(2.1 million) (14.3%) Adjusted EBITDA $(1.5 million) $(1.3 million) -15.4%

Inside the Business: What Drives Direct Digital

Direct Digital operates two main proprietary technology platforms. The first is Colossus SSP, a sell-side platform (SSP) used by online publishers to auction their digital ad space programmatically. The second is Orange 142, a buy-side platform targeting small to mid-sized businesses and agencies, which helps clients purchase and optimize digital ad campaigns across various channels, including programmatic, search, social, and connected TV.

In recent years, the company’s main focus has been technological expansion, particularly by deepening platform integrations and broadening its client base. It has prioritized recovering from a major disruption to its sell-side business, improving operational efficiency, building out direct integrations with demand partners, and leaning on the more stable Orange 142 buy-side business. Success for Direct Digital hinges on rebuilding sell-side revenue, expanding its base of advertising customers, capturing growth in digital channels like connected TV, and maintaining cost discipline.

Quarter Highlights, Financials, and Segment Developments

The most notable development was a GAAP revenue miss—revenue of $10.1 million was 14.7% below the analyst estimate of $11.8 million—and a persistent year-over-year contraction, with revenue down 54% compared to $21.9 million in Q2 2024. While revenue (GAAP) increased sequentially by 24% over Q1 2025, at $10.1 million it remained nearly 54% below last year’s comparable period and fell short of Wall Street’s estimate by $1.7 million. The primary reason was an incomplete recovery in the sell-side segment, which had been disrupted in 2024 after a reputational incident impacted Colossus SSP’s relationships with advertising buyers and partners.

Sell-side advertising was hit hardest: revenue for this segment totaled $2.5 million, representing a decline of 83% from the prior year (GAAP). Sequential improvement did occur, and average monthly impressions processed rebounded to approximately 182 billion from an average of 30,000 sell-side media properties, suggesting recovery efforts are starting to take hold. However, these volumes remained well below pre-disruption benchmarks, and management emphasized that the timing and scale of a full turnaround remain unpredictable. The company highlighted that it continues to integrate direct connections with demand-side platforms (DSPs) through Colossus Connection, which it believes is “well positioned to benefit” revenue growth later in the year.

The buy-side segment, comprising revenue from Orange 142, saw stability. Revenue of $7.7 million was flat year over year, but included $1 million from new customer verticals. Orange 142 served over 220 customers. This shift in mix helped drive the company’s gross margin up to 35%, an 8 percentage point increase over the prior year. The company continues to focus on mid-market clients, providing a suite of solutions in both traditional and emerging ad channels.

Operating expenses fell sharply by 25% compared to Q2 2024, reaching $6.0 million. Most of this was due to ongoing cost-saving efforts, including lower payroll from a company-wide reorganization. Despite this, the company remains in a net loss position, generating a GAAP net loss of $4.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric tracking earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization while stripping out certain non-cash and non-recurring items, showed a modest improvement over the first quarter of 2025 but was 15% worse than a year earlier. The improvement in margins and operating expense reduction demonstrate some operational discipline, but the lower revenue base offset these gains.

In terms of the product lineup, the quarter was marked primarily by continued technology integration and improvements rather than new launches. The company pressed ahead with direct DSP integrations for the Colossus SSP platform, aiming to rebuild trust and efficiency after the 2024 disruption. Orange 142 remained a stable contributor, serving small and mid-sized advertisers with services across programmatic, search, social, and connected TV channels. The company remains active in onboarding clients in new verticals, cited as a driver of incremental buy-side revenue, but no major product or service introductions were announced this quarter.

A one-time event of note during the last year was the sell-side disruption attributed to reputational issues with Colossus SSP, which the company states is now being addressed via direct partner integrations. There was no dividend announced or changed this quarter.

Looking Ahead: Direct Digital’s Outlook

No new financial guidance was offered by management for either the coming quarter or the full fiscal year. Prior revenue guidance in the $90 million to $110 million range was officially withdrawn. The company stated that “Due to uncertainty in the market as a whole as well as the timing of our continued rebuild of the sell-side business, we are unable to provide specific revenue guidance at this time.” Management added that it will look to reinstate guidance once greater visibility on the sell-side recovery emerges.

Investors should watch several key items in coming periods. These include the pace of sell-side recovery -- as measured by both impressions and advertiser/media property count -- the success of new direct platform integrations, and whether margin gains can offset ongoing revenue headwinds. Liquidity and leverage will be important to monitor, given the company’s low cash position and high total liabilities as of June 30, 2025. Performance in the second half of the year will largely depend on the successful impact of completed DSP integrations and ongoing buy-side growth, particularly through Orange 142.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

