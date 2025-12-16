Markets
Dragonfly Energy Sets 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

December 16, 2025 — 07:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), a battery technology company, announced Tuesday that it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective December 18, 2025.

Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly Energy, said the move is a technical step to maintain Nasdaq compliance and position the company for its next phase of growth.

Dragonfly Energy shares closed Monday's trading at $0.7101, down 10.47%.

