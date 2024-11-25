Dragonfly Energy releases Battle Born smart lithium batteries

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) announces the public release of its new Battle Born smart lithium batteries, now available for purchase at special introductory pricing. This release coincides with the Company’s annual Black Friday sales event, happening now through Cyber Monday, where customers can access some of the best prices of the year on all Battle Born products. The new Battle Born smart batteries feature Dragonfly IntelLigence, the Company’s patent-pending technology that delivers comprehensive battery communication and monitoring capabilities. This innovation allows users to track individual battery and full battery bank performance in real-time. Through the Battle Born Mobile App, users can receive critical alerts, access detailed performance data, and review historical reports to optimize system performance. This advanced visibility enhances system configuration, streamlines troubleshooting, and ensures compliance with industry standards, including the ABYC E-13 Standards for Lithium Power Systems on Marine Vessels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DFLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.