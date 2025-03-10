Dragonfly Energy Introduces Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack: Innovative Lithium Solution for Heavy-Duty Trucking Efficiency

Dragonfly Energy introduces the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, a lithium solution for efficient, cost-effective power in trucking.

Dragonfly Energy has unveiled the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, a lithium power solution aimed at heavy-duty trucking that eliminates idling, reduces fuel costs, and extends the lifespan of starter batteries. The system is designed for easy installation under the bunk in sleeper cabs, requiring no modifications and taking less than an hour to set up. This compact LiFePO₄ power solution is particularly beneficial for fleets that do not use auxiliary air conditioning, as it provides dedicated power for hotel loads during rest periods, thereby lowering fuel consumption and minimizing deep discharges on starter batteries. With a competitive price point and a quick return on investment, this innovative product fits well into the long-haul trucking industry's shift towards more efficient and sustainable power options. It is intended to help operators reduce costs and improve efficiency without overhauling existing systems, and major fleets have already started integrating the DualFlow Power Pack into their operations.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack positions Dragonfly Energy as an innovative leader in sustainable energy solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry.

The product offers significant cost savings by eliminating idling, cutting fuel costs, and extending the lifespan of starter batteries, making it an attractive option for fleets and owner-operators.

Quick and easy installation process under an hour with no modifications required increases adoption potential among trucking companies.

The introduction of a reliable and effective power solution aligns with the industry's shift towards hybrid electrification, addressing immediate operational needs while promoting sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the benefits of the DualFlow Power Pack but provides limited information about potential drawbacks or limitations, which could lead to unrealistic expectations from customers.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" introduces uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and the actual effectiveness of the product, potentially leading to skepticism from investors and customers.

FAQ

What is the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack?

The Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack is a lithium power solution designed for heavy-duty trucking that eliminates idling and reduces fuel costs.

How long does it take to install the DualFlow Power Pack?

The DualFlow Power Pack can be installed in under an hour without requiring any modifications to existing systems.

What benefits does the DualFlow Power Pack offer for truck fleets?

This power pack helps extend starter battery life, cuts fuel costs, and provides reliable power for hotel loads in long-haul trucks.

Is the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack compatible with all truck models?

Yes, it is engineered for universal compatibility with most sleeper cab models and can be mounted in various orientations.

Where can I purchase the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack?

The Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack is available for purchase online through Battle Born's official website.

Dragonfly Energy launches the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, a lithium power solution that eliminates idling, cuts fuel costs, and extends starter battery life for heavy-duty trucking.





Dragonfly Energy launches the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, a lithium power solution that eliminates idling, cuts fuel costs, and extends starter battery life for heavy-duty trucking.





With a low price point and fast return on investment, it offers fleets and owner-operators a cost-effective way to boost efficiency and long-term savings.





With a low price point and fast return on investment, it offers fleets and owner-operators a cost-effective way to boost efficiency and long-term savings.





Designed for seamless integration, it installs under the bunk in under an hour with no modifications required.





















Dragonfly Energy's Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack – a compact, all-in-one LiFePO₄ power solution for long-haul trucking.





RENO, Nev. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, during TMC’s 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition,





Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp



.



(Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, unveiled the new Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack. This innovative lithium power system is designed to eliminate idle time and alleviate strain on starter batteries by providing dedicated power for hotel loads in long haul trucks. Engineered for universal compatibility, the DualFlow Power Pack installs inside the sleeper cab under the bunk without any modifications to existing systems.





The DualFlow Power Pack powers auxiliary loads while the truck is parked by removing cycles from the starter batteries and extending the lifespan while reducing unnecessary engine starts. Once the truck is back in motion, it recharges using Wakespeed® Charge Control Technology, making use of available energy without additional fuel consumption. Designed for Heavy-Duty Trucking fleets and owner-operators with sleeper cabs, it is particularly well-suited for fleets that do not use auxiliary air conditioners. With a low price point and an ROI well under a year, the Company believes fleets can quickly recover their investment and witness significant real-world savings in fuel costs, battery replacements, and maintenance.





"As the long-haul segment looks for practical ways to incorporate electric power, we see the DualFlow Power Pack as a form of hybrid electrification that delivers real savings and efficiency that just makes good business sense," said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer for Dragonfly Energy. "Built for the hardworking men and women who keep America moving, we believe it provides a reliable and affordable way to keep trucks powered and running efficiently. Fleets need practical, cost-effective solutions today, not just future promises. We believe this system helps them cut fuel costs, extend battery life, and reduce emissions without overhauling their existing infrastructure—making life on the road easier while driving real sustainability."













The Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack seamlessly installed under the bunk in a long-haul truck sleeper cab.









The direct benefits of the Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack include:







Eliminates Idling – Provides reliable power throughout the mandatory 10-hour rest period, eliminating the need for idling during rest periods and saving an average of four gallons of fuel per day.



Eliminates Idling – Provides reliable power throughout the mandatory 10-hour rest period, eliminating the need for idling during rest periods and saving an average of four gallons of fuel per day.



Extends Battery Life – Protects starter batteries by minimizing deep discharges and idle strain, reducing the risk of premature failures and costly replacements.



Extends Battery Life – Protects starter batteries by minimizing deep discharges and idle strain, reducing the risk of premature failures and costly replacements.



Easy Installation – Installs in under an hour with no physical modifications required, making it a quick and hassle-free upgrade for any fleet or owner-operator.



Easy Installation – Installs in under an hour with no physical modifications required, making it a quick and hassle-free upgrade for any fleet or owner-operator.



Versatile Design – Engineered to be universally compatible with most sleeper cab models, the system can be mounted in any orientation—typically under the bunk inside the cab—to reduce vibration and shield it from road debris and wear.



Versatile Design – Engineered to be universally compatible with most sleeper cab models, the system can be mounted in any orientation—typically under the bunk inside the cab—to reduce vibration and shield it from road debris and wear.



Safe and Reliable – Built with LiFePO4 battery chemistry and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) for industry-leading safety, performance, and dependability.



Safe and Reliable – Built with LiFePO4 battery chemistry and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) for industry-leading safety, performance, and dependability.



Built to Last – Engineered for the demands of long-haul trucking and backed by a 10-year warranty, ensuring lasting durability and reliability on the road.







The Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack expands Dragonfly Energy’s portfolio of cost-saving, sustainable power solutions for the medium- and heavy-duty trucking industry, joining the Battle Born® All-Electric APU and the Battle Born® Liftgate Power System. The solution is available for purchase today and major fleets have already begun integrating the DualFlow Power Pack into their operations, recognizing its value in reducing costs and improving efficiency. For more information or to place an order, visit





Battle Born





online.





For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, please visit





DragonflyEnergy.com





.







About Dragonfly Energy







Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.





To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit





www.investors.dragonflyenergy.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Battle Born Batteries with Dragonfly IntelLigence, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.





These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at





www.sec.gov





. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Investor Relations







Eric Prouty





Szymon Serowiecki





AdvisIRy Partners









DragonflyIR@advisiry.com











Media Relations







Margaret Skillicorn





RAD Strategies Inc.









dragonfly@radstrategiesinc.com









Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7df89b50-fb5f-41c4-b61c-490d34f8fb71









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74405034-f8a8-4a13-8506-b497f67c5521





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.