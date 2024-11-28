Dragon Mountain Gold Secures Shareholder Support in AGM

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited (AU:DMG) has released an update.

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited announced that all resolutions from their Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, were successfully passed by shareholder vote. The resolutions were decided by poll, showcasing strong support from shareholders. This outcome signals investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

