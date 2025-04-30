Markets

Drägerwerk Q1 Order Intake Up On Strong Demand

April 30, 2025 — 02:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Global medical and safety technology company Drägerwerk (DRWKF.PK),on Wednesday, reported an increase in order intake in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong demand.

The company reported an order intake of about EUR 861 million, exceeding the previous year's figure of EUR 810.8 million by around EUR 50 million.

Despite the impressive order intake, net sales remained relatively stable at EUR 730 million, only slightly below the EUR 735.8 million generated in Q1 2024. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) experienced a significant drop, reaching EUR 0.4 million, compared to EUR 15.1 million in the first quarter of the previous year. This resulted in an EBIT margin of 0.1%, a notable decline from 2.0% in Q1 2024.

Despite the seasonally weak first quarter, Drägerwerk has reaffirmed its annual forecast for the current fiscal year. The company anticipates a 1.0% - 5.0% increase in net sales, adjusted for currency effects, and an EBIT margin ranging between 3.5% and 6.5%.

However, the impact of U.S. customs policy on business performance remains uncertain and has not been factored into the forecast. Similarly, exchange rate fluctuations may pose additional challenges, but their potential effects are not included in the current projections.

