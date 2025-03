Draganfly Inc. Successfully Completes Medical Supply Delivery Demonstration with MassDOT

Draganfly partnered with MassDOT for a successful drone demonstration delivering medical supplies for home healthcare.

Quiver AI Summary

Draganfly Inc. announced its selection by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Aeronautics Division to demonstrate a simulated medical supply delivery system aimed at supporting home-based healthcare. The demonstration, which occurred between August and October 2024, included Draganfly and two other companies, highlighting the potential of drone technology for various operational needs such as healthcare delivery and emergency management. MassDOT officials emphasized the ongoing exploration of drone applications, while Draganfly's CEO expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting its commitment to enhancing public safety and healthcare through innovative solutions. The initiative showcases Draganfly’s capabilities in providing cutting-edge drone technology that aims to save time, money, and lives within various sectors.

Potential Positives

Draganfly was selected by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for a medical supply delivery demonstration, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the drone industry.

The project highlights Draganfly's commitment to innovative drone solutions aimed at improving public safety and healthcare, positioning the company as a leader in this emerging market.

The successful completion of the demonstration may open new opportunities for Draganfly in the healthcare sector and related emergency services.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty, as actual results could vary significantly due to various risks and uncertainties not fully in the company's control.



The announcement does not guarantee future success in medical supply delivery, which could lead to investor skepticism regarding the project's viability.



Inclusion of general risks, such as potential impact from public health crises, could cast doubt on the company's operational stability and market position.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Draganfly's recent demonstration project?

The demonstration project aims to showcase the delivery of medical supplies using drones to support home-based healthcare.

Who selected Draganfly for the medical delivery demonstration?

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Aeronautics Division selected Draganfly for this innovative medical delivery demonstration.

How does drone technology help in healthcare delivery?

Drone technology provides timely and cost-effective solutions for delivering medical supplies and devices in home-based healthcare and emergency management.

What other operations have drones been useful for in Massachusetts?

Drones have been used for MBTA track corridor inspections, highway bridge inspections, overhead project evaluations, and more operational needs.

How long has Draganfly been in the drone solutions industry?

Draganfly has been a leader in drone solutions for over 24 years, providing innovative services across various markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Boston, MA., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is excited to announce it was selected by Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Aeronautics Division for and, successfully completed a demonstration for the simulated delivery of medical supplies for use in support of home-based healthcare.





The medical delivery demonstrations took place between August and October 2024 and involved three selected companies, including Draganfly.





“This medical delivery demonstration underscores the value of drones for many operational needs,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, “Drones already have proven useful with operations, including MBTA track corridor inspections, MassDOT Highway bridge inspections, overhead project evaluations, and other needs. We continue to assess the use of drones for other purposes in the future.”





“This demonstration project underscores our commitment to exploring the use of drones to meet critical needs, such as the timely and cost-effective delivery of supplies and devices for healthcare and emergency management, across the Commonwealth,” said MassDOT Aeronautics Acting Administrator Denise Garcia.





“We are grateful to have been selected for this groundbreaking pilot project,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Our drone technology has the potential to revolutionize the delivery of medical supplies, providing timely and cost-effective solutions for home-based healthcare and emergency responses. This collaboration with MassDOT Aeronautics underscores our credibility and commitment to advancing public safety and healthcare through innovative drone solutions.”





Draganfly’s participation in the Drone Medical Delivery Pilot is a testament to its capabilities, reputation and dedication to providing drone solutions that define industry standards, empowering global organizations, to save time, money, and lives.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.





For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at





www.draganfly.com





.





For additional investor information, visit









CSE













NASDAQ













FRANKFURT









Media Contact





email:





media@draganfly.com









Company Contact





Email:





info@draganfly.com









This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the project’s ability to revolutionize the delivery of medical supplies, providing timely and cost-effective solutions for home-based healthcare and emergency responses. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at





www.sedar.com





and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.