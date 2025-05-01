Draganfly Inc. Partners with Autonome Labs to Develop Integrated Aerial Demining Solution

Draganfly partners with Autonome Labs to enhance demining efforts using integrated drone technology for safer land clearance.

Quiver AI Summary

Draganfly Inc. has entered into a strategic agreement with Autonome Labs to create an integrated aerial deployment solution for M.A.G.I.C, Autonome's innovative mesh-based demining system. This collaboration combines Draganfly's Heavy Lift drone technology with Autonome’s system to enhance the safety and efficiency of landmine clearing in hazardous areas, thereby reducing risks to human teams and aiding in the restoration of safe land. Both companies emphasize the humanitarian impact of this partnership, with plans to begin testing and piloting the solution in post-conflict regions later in 2025. The initiative aims to combine advanced technology for better operational performance in high-risk environments.

Potential Positives

Draganfly Inc. has established a strategic teaming agreement with Autonome Labs to develop an integrated aerial deployment solution for humanitarian demining efforts, showcasing the company's commitment to social impact and innovation.

The collaboration aims to enhance safety by utilizing Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drone platform for the rapid and efficient clearance of landmines, potentially reducing risks for human operatives in hazardous environments.

This partnership positions Draganfly as a key player in the growing field of autonomous technologies for high-risk applications, potentially opening new market opportunities and enhancing its reputation in the sector.

Initial integration and testing are set to begin in 2025, with plans for piloting the technology in post-conflict regions, indicating a proactive approach to real-world application and operational readiness.

Potential Negatives

Press release lacks specific financial details or metrics related to the partnership, which may leave investors and stakeholders uncertain about the economic implications of the agreement.

There is an extensive emphasis on forward-looking statements and cautionary language, which may indicate potential risks and uncertainties regarding the success of the collaboration and future performance.

The company does not provide clear timelines or specifics on the integration and testing phases, which could lead to concerns about execution and project management efficiency.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Draganfly and Autonome Labs about?

Draganfly and Autonome Labs are teaming up to develop an aerial deployment solution for a demining system called M.A.G.I.C.

How will the new technology improve demining safety?

The integrated solution allows for safer deployment of demining mesh, reducing risks for human teams and speeding up land restoration.

When will testing of the new aerial deployment system begin?

Initial integration and testing of the aerial deployment solution will start in 2025, with pilot projects planned for later that year.

What is Draganfly's expertise in drone technology?

Draganfly specializes in drone solutions for various sectors, including public safety and agriculture, with over 25 years of innovation.

How does M.A.G.I.C contribute to humanitarian efforts?

M.A.G.I.C. is designed to clear landmines, thereby making land safe and usable again, which is vital for rebuilding post-conflict communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Tampa, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8)



("Draganfly" or the "Company") an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems is pleased to announce a strategic teaming agreement with Autonome Labs, a humanitarian tech innovator, to develop an integrated aerial deployment solution for M.A.G.I.C, (Mine and Ground Inert Clearance) Autonome’s groundbreaking mesh-based demining system.





The collaboration will pair Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drone platform with Autonome’s M.A.G.I.C. system to safely and efficiently deploy demining mesh designed to detonate and neutralize landmines across hazardous terrain. This joint solution enables rapid clearance of explosive threats, significantly reducing risk to human demining teams and accelerating the restoration of safe, usable land.





“This partnership reflects the best of what our technology is capable of, saving lives, rebuilding communities, and bringing hope where it’s needed most,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Working with Autonome Labs allows us to deliver real-world impact in some of the most challenging environments.”





The Heavy Lift drone platform, engineered for accuracy and high-capacity transport, will be adapted to support low-altitude, precision deployment of Autonome’s smart mesh system.





“Our collaboration with Draganfly represents a critical step forward in the way autonomous technologies are deployed in high-risk environments,” said Kyle Debanks, COO of Autonome Labs. “By combining our smart demining mesh system with Draganfly’s proven drone platform, we’re enabling a safer, more scalable solution for clearing dangerous terrain—ultimately protecting lives and restoring access to vital land.”





Initial integration and testing will begin in 2025, with plans to pilot the system in post-conflict regions later in the year.







About Autonome Labs







Autonome Labs is a technology company specializing in advanced autonomous and robotic systems for complex and high-stakes environments. With a mission to transform industries through safe, reliable, and AI-driven solutions, Autonome develops cutting-edge technologies that address real-world challenges—from automated drone platforms to autonomous firefighting robots and intelligent systems designed for extreme conditions. By combining deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach, Autonome Labs delivers scalable solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational performance across a wide range of industries.







About Draganfly











Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.





For more information, visit



www.draganfly.com



.





For investor details, visit:





Media Contact







media@draganfly.com







Company Contact







info@draganfly.com







This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the teaming agreement; the integration of technology and products between Draganfly and Autonome; the timeline to develop, integrate and begin testing an an integrated aerial deployment solution for M.A.G.I.C; the business plans and expectations of the Company; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the agreement to Draganfly; meeting the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's 20-F (equivalent to an Annual Information Form) under the section "Risk Factors" and Draganfly’s most recent filings in accordance with securities regulations in Canada on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such information.





Neither the CSE nor the Nasdaq accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.