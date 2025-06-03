Draganfly Inc. Announces First Deliveries of Flex FPV Systems to Major U.S. Military Contractor

Draganfly announces the delivery of its modular Flex FPV drone systems to a major U.S. military contractor, enhancing military operations.

Draganfly Inc. announced the delivery of its innovative Flex FPV (First Person View) drone systems to a major U.S. military contractor supporting land operations for allied forces. This versatile system features a modular design allowing quick adjustments between different arm and propeller sizes, accommodating various mission requirements, including reconnaissance and tactical payload delivery. Capable of speeds over 149 kilometers per hour and able to carry payloads up to 10 lbs, the Flex FPV is designed for high-intensity environments. Draganfly's President and CEO, Cameron Chell, highlighted the system's development stemming from support for operations in Ukraine and its successful testing with defense partners. The Flex FPV was officially launched in 2024 and has been well-received by military and public safety users. As demand for adaptable drone solutions rises, Draganfly emphasizes its commitment to providing North American-developed UAS platforms.

Draganfly has successfully delivered its Flex FPV systems to a major U.S. military contractor, indicating strong demand and trust in its technology within the defense sector.

The Flex FPV system features a modular design allowing for rapid adaptability in various mission profiles, showcasing innovation and responsiveness to operational needs.

This delivery represents a significant milestone for the company and reflects its commitment to supporting frontline operations, as evidenced by its development process related to real-world applications.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that indicate uncertainty regarding future results and the ability to deliver on promises related to the Flex FPV system, which may affect investor confidence.

The company may face risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and competition as highlighted in the forward-looking statements, which could impact its performance and reputation in the defense sector.

The mention of the system being developed from work in Ukraine may raise concerns about the company's involvement in conflict zones, potentially affecting its public image and market perception.

What is the Flex FPV system by Draganfly?

The Flex FPV system is a modular drone solution designed for various military mission profiles, including reconnaissance and tactical payload delivery.

Who are the primary users of the Flex FPV system?

The primary users include allied military forces, particularly through contracts with major U.S. military prime contractors.

What are the capabilities of the Flex FPV system?

It supports speeds over 149 km/h, holds payloads up to 10 lbs, and can be adapted for diverse mission types.

When was the Flex FPV officially launched?

The Flex FPV was officially launched in 2024 and has since been tested by various defense and military users.

How does Draganfly ensure the quality of its drone systems?

Draganfly's systems undergo rigorous testing and refinement in collaboration with multiple defense partners to ensure reliability.

Tampa, Florida, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce the first deliveries of its revolutionary Flex FPV (First Person View) systems under an order from a major U.S. military prime contractor supporting land systems operations for allied forces.





The Draganfly Flex FPV system is built around a modular core architecture that allows operators to seamlessly switch between different arm and propeller sizes in seconds—without specialized tools. This adaptability enables a single Flex Core to support a variety of mission profiles ranging from reconnaissance and training to tactical payload delivery.





Capable of speeds exceeding 149 Kilometres per hour, the Flex FPV is designed to support traditional FPV flight and assisted modes, including autonomous waypoint missions. With the ability to carry payloads up to 10 lbs, including via picatinny rail or custom mounts, the system delivers unmatched agility and flexibility in high-intensity environments.





“This delivery marks an important milestone for the Flex FPV platform,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “The system was born out of our work supporting frontline operations in Ukraine and has been refined through rigorous testing by multiple defense partners. We’re incredibly proud to see it deployed by one of the world’s top defense contractors. .”





The Flex FPV was officially launched in 2024 and has since undergone evaluation by a variety of militaries and end-users across training, defense, and public safety applications. This order includes a mix of core units and modular components selected to meet the specific needs of the end user.





Draganfly continues to experience growing demand across defense and public safety sectors as organizations seek out trusted, North American-developed UAS platforms capable of adapting to the evolving realities of modern warfare.





For more information about Draganfly, visit







draganfly.com







.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a global leader in drone technology, AI, and autonomous systems, providing innovative solutions for public safety, defense, agriculture, and industrial applications. With over 25 years of experience, Draganfly is recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the UAV industry and commitment to delivering cutting-edge, North American-made technology.











CSE Listing

















NASDAQ Listing

















Frankfurt Listing













Media Contact







Erika Racicot





Email:





media@draganfly.com











Company Contact







Email:





info@draganfly.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the Flex FPV system’s ability to support a variety of mission profiles ranging from reconnaissance and training to tactical payload delivery and delivering unmatched agility and flexibility in high-intensity environments. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at



www.sedar.com



and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎



