Draganfly (DPRO) Price Target Increased by 15.66% to 12.72

The average one-year price target for Draganfly (NasdaqCM:DPRO) has been revised to $12.72 / share. This is an increase of 15.66% from the prior estimate of $10.99 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.63 to a high of $21.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.90% from the latest reported closing price of $8.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draganfly. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 103.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPRO is 0.03%, an increase of 33.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 274.25% to 2,197K shares. The put/call ratio of DPRO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 418K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 97.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPRO by 7,396.69% over the last quarter.

Kieckhefer Group holds 313K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPRO by 14.37% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 270K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 60.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPRO by 482.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 168K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 167K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 83.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPRO by 1,237.22% over the last quarter.

