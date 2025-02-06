DraftKings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $103,433 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $342,175.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $48.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DraftKings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DraftKings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $28.0 to $48.0, over the past month.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.85 $7.7 $7.7 $40.00 $197.1K 175 256 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.27 $40.00 $55.1K 1.4K 96 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.35 $48.00 $37.5K 1 46 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $43.00 $32.9K 1.1K 108 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $1.04 $0.99 $1.02 $41.50 $32.9K 3.5K 2.3K

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in about 30 states and iGaming in seven states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,651,079, the price of DKNG is up 0.47% at $42.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. What The Experts Say On DraftKings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $51. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

