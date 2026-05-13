Is DraftKings Stock a Buy on Super-App Potential?

Key Points

DraftKings continues to see solid revenue growth, albeit at a slower pace.

The company is looking to embrace the predictions market and create a super-app to reinvigorate growth.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings ›

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is another former highflier that has been pushed into the presumed loser's basket by investors. Instead of artificial intelligence (AI) being the culprit, though, the online sports betting stock is a victim of the rise of prediction markets. The stock has now lost more than a third of its value over the past year.

Instead of just sitting still, however, the company is trying to leverage the predictions market to its benefit. It's doing this in two main ways. The first is that it is introducing its own predictions market. It will invest between $200 million and $300 million in product technology and marketing.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

It will look to leverage its existing sportsbook and create a super-app that combines its sportsbook, online gaming, lottery, and prediction market into one offering. The app will only show what products are legal in a user's current state. It is looking to make a big push ahead of the upcoming soccer World Cup.

The predictions market push is already seeing some early results. In April, after the quarter closed, annualized consumer volumes jumped 38% month over month to over $1 billion, and annualized total volumes climbed 43% month over month to more than $2.3 billion.

At the same time, the company is looking to convince additional states to legalize sports betting and iGaming in the face of prediction markets, which don't pay taxes to the states. It also didn't see any states increase taxes on legal online sports betting operators this year due to prediction markets.

Despite the headwind from the predictions market, DraftKings is still seeing solid growth. For the first quarter, the company saw its revenue climb 17% to $1.65 billion. Its sportsbook revenue jumped 24% to $1.1 billion. Sportsbook handle (the amount wagered) increased by 1.5%, while parlay handle mix jumped 300 basis points year over year. Parlays have a higher hold percentage (win margin), so they help drive growth. iGaming revenue, meanwhile, rose 9% to $461.3 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged in the quarter, up 64% to $167.9 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed from $0.12 to $0.20.

The company maintained its guidance for 2026 revenue to be between $6.5 billion and $6.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $700 million and $900 million. That equates to 14% revenue growth at the high end of guidance and 45% EBITDA growth.

Is the stock a buy?

While DraftKings' growth has been pressured by the predictions market, it is embracing the concept and looking to become a major player. Given that it only currently reaches just over half the U.S. population with its sportsbook, this could be a nice opportunity. Meanwhile, there is bipartisan legislation to make sports-related prediction "bets" illegal, which, if passed, would be a huge boost to the stock.

The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 14 times the 2027 analyst consensus, so it's relatively inexpensive. I think it's worth placing a small wager on the stock down at these levels, as investors can win one of two ways. Its super-app and predictions business can help propel growth, or it could get a big regulatory win at some point.

Should you buy stock in DraftKings right now?

Before you buy stock in DraftKings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DraftKings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.