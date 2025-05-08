DraftKings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 20% Revenue Increase

DraftKings reports Q1 2025 revenue of $1.41 billion, a 20% increase, amid strong customer engagement and adjusted guidance.

DraftKings Inc. announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a revenue of $1.41 billion, a 20% increase from the previous year. This growth was attributed to strong customer engagement, efficient acquisition strategies, and a higher Sportsbook hold percentage, despite setbacks from favorable sports outcomes for customers. Average monthly unique paying customers rose by 28%, and the company indicated healthy metrics across its Sportsbook and iGaming products. However, DraftKings revised its fiscal year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance downwards due to these sports outcomes, forecasting revenue between $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion. The company also highlighted its expansion in mobile sports betting, currently active in 25 states and Washington, D.C., and plans to launch in Missouri pending necessary approvals. The earnings presentation and further details are available on their investor relations website.

DraftKings reported a 20% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to $1,409 million, driven by healthy customer engagement and efficient customer acquisition.

The average number of unique monthly payers rose to 4.3 million, representing a 28% increase compared to the same quarter last year, indicating strong customer retention and engagement.

DraftKings has revised its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to between $6.2 billion and $6.4 billion, which still reflects significant year-over-year growth of approximately 32%.

The company has a healthy balance sheet, with $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and completed a stock repurchase of 3.7 million shares in the first quarter, signaling confidence in its stock value.

DraftKings revised its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance downward, now expecting $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion compared to the previous guidance of $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion.

The company also decreased its fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $900 million to $1.0 billion down to $800 million to $900 million.

The average revenue per monthly unique payer (ARPMUP) decreased by 5% compared to the previous year, primarily due to the impact of Jackpocket customers having lower ARPMUP than existing DraftKings customers.

BOSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results. The Company also posted a letter to shareholders and an earnings presentation on the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.draftkings.com.









First Quarter 2025 Highlights









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, DraftKings reported revenue of $1,409 million, an increase of $234 million, or 20%, compared to $1,175 million during the same period in 2024. The increase in the Company’s first quarter 2025 revenue was driven primarily by continued healthy customer engagement, efficient acquisition of new customers, higher structural Sportsbook hold percentage, and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket Inc. (“Jackpocket”), which closed on May 22, 2024, partially offset by customer-friendly sport outcomes.





“Recent product enhancements are driving outperformance in our core value drivers, and our customer metrics continue to be strong through an evolving macroeconomic environment,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. “If not for customer-friendly sport outcomes in March, we would be raising our fiscal year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”





“We have a healthy balance sheet and repurchased 3.7 million shares in the first quarter under our existing stock repurchase program,” said Alan Ellingson, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer.









Continued Healthy Growth in Customer Retention, Acquisition, and Engagement











Monthly Unique Payers (“MUPs”) increased to 4.3 million average monthly unique paying customers in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2024. This increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming product offerings and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, MUPs increased by approximately 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024.







Average Revenue per MUP (“ARPMUP”) was $108 in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower ARPMUP for Jackpocket customers, when compared to customers of DraftKings’ existing product offerings prior to the acquisition. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, ARPMUP increased approximately 7% compared to the first quarter of 2024.







Detailed financial data and other operational information for the first quarter of 2025 is available in the financial statements set forth below under the caption “Financial and Operational Results.”















Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance











DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion, a decrease from our previous guidance of $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion announced on February 13, 2025. Our fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance equates to approximately 32% year-over-year growth based on the Company’s fiscal year 2024 revenue and the midpoint of the Company’s fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance range.







DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $800 million to $900 million, compared to our previous guidance of $900 million to $1.0 billion announced on February 13, 2025.







The Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2025 includes all of its existing jurisdictions and does not include the impact of mobile sports betting launching in Missouri.















Mobile Sports Betting and iGaming Footprint











DraftKings is live with mobile sports betting in 25 states and Washington, D.C., which collectively represent approximately 49% of the U.S. population.







DraftKings is also live with iGaming in 5 states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population.







DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook and iGaming products in Ontario, Canada, which represents approximately 40% of Canada’s population.







On November 5, 2024, Missouri voters passed a ballot initiative that legalized sports betting in the state. DraftKings expects to launch its Sportsbook product in Missouri pending market access, licensure, regulatory approvals, and contractual approvals where applicable.













Webcast and Conference Call Details







As previously announced, DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast tomorrow, Friday, May 9, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.





To listen to the audio webcast and live question and answer session, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. A live audio webcast of theearnings conference callwill be available on the Company’s website at investors.draftkings.com, along with a copy of this press release, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, an earnings presentation, and a letter to shareholders. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2025.







Financial and Operational Results







DraftKings’ first quarter 2025 financial results, as well as the financial results for the respective comparative period, and certain operational results are presented below:











DRAFTKINGS INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Amounts in thousands, except par value)

















​







March 31, 2025













​











​







(Unaudited)













December 31, 2024













Assets















​











Current assets:















​









Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,119,740













$





788,287













Restricted cash









16,752

















16,499













Cash reserved for users









408,489

















525,407













Receivables reserved for users









80,950

















62,542













Accounts receivable









66,577

















57,839













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









108,293

















83,187















Total current assets













1,800,801





















1,533,761















Property and equipment, net









53,416

















50,550













Intangible assets, net









904,525

















933,121













Goodwill









1,555,116

















1,555,116













Operating lease right-of-use assets









71,929

















74,917













Equity method investments









13,155

















13,200













Deposits and other non-current assets









116,871

















123,060















Total assets









$









4,515,813

















$









4,283,725















​













​











Liabilities and Stockholders’ equity















​











Current liabilities:















​









Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





577,077













$





661,245













Liabilities to users









863,056

















979,453













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









11,084

















10,993













Other current liabilities









47,656

















3,300















Total current liabilities













1,498,873





















1,654,991















Convertible notes, net of issuance costs









1,257,086

















1,256,429













Term B Loan, net of issuance costs









585,483

















—













Non-current operating lease liabilities









65,291

















67,660













Warrant liabilities









10,566

















22,033













Long-term income tax liabilities









75,443

















76,375













Other long-term liabilities









150,156

















195,611















Total liabilities









$









3,642,898

















$









3,273,099

















Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 5 and 13)















​









​













​











Stockholders’ equity:















​









Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 517,173 and 504,722 shares issued and 496,339 and 489,071 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively





$





48













$





48













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 393,014 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









39

















39













Treasury stock, at cost; 20,834 and 15,651 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(779,742





)













(563,146





)









Additional paid-in capital









8,091,174

















7,978,425













Accumulated deficit









(6,475,092





)













(6,441,228





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









36,488

















36,488















Total stockholders’ equity









$









872,915

















$









1,010,626

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$









4,515,813

















$









4,283,725

































































DRAFTKINGS INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



















​









Three Months Ended March 31,













​









2025

















2024

















Revenue









$









1,408,806

















$









1,174,996















Cost of revenue









843,803

















710,069













Sales and marketing









343,680

















340,699













Product and technology









103,260

















88,815













General and administrative









164,394

















174,251















Income (loss) from operations













(46,331









)

















(138,838









)













Other income (expense):























Interest income









9,489

















15,067













Interest expense









(5,094





)













(649





)









Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liabilities









2,495

















(18,094





)









Other gain (loss), net









22

















(735





)











Income (loss) before income tax and equity method investments













(39,419









)

















(143,249









)











Income tax provision (benefit)









(5,600





)













(351





)









(Gain) loss from equity method investments









45

















(330





)











Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









$









(33,864









)













$









(142,568









)











​























Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:























Basic and diluted





$





(0.07





)









$





(0.30





)



























































DRAFTKINGS INC.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



















​









Three months ended March 31,













​









2025













2024











Adjusted EBITDA





$





102,630









$





22,390









Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share





$





0.12









$





0.03



















































DRAFTKINGS INC.













REVENUE DISAGGREGATION











(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)























Three months ended March 31,













(amounts in thousands)









2025

















2024

















$ Change













% Change











Sportsbook Handle





$





13,880,391













$





12,001,424













$





1,878,967









15.7%









Sportsbook Revenue









881,957

















734,055

















147,902









20.1%









Sportsbook Net Revenue Margin









6.4%

















6.1%













N/A









N/A













































Sportsbook Revenue









881,957

















734,055

















147,902









20.1%









iGaming Revenue









423,471

















369,997

















53,474









14.5%









Other Revenue









103,378

















70,944

















32,434









45.7%











Total Revenue









$









1,408,806

















$









1,174,996

















$









233,810













19.9





%





















































































DRAFTKINGS INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW



S









(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands)



















​









Three Months Ended March 31,













​









2025

















2024

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









​



















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders





$





(33,864





)









$





(142,568





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









70,116

















53,180













Non-cash interest income









(633





)













(590





)









Non-cash interest expense









909

















649













Stock-based compensation









78,846

















93,535













(Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities









(2,495





)













18,094













(Gain) loss from equity method investment









45

















(330





)









Deferred income taxes









826

















540













Other expenses (income), net









2,499

















627













Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:





















Receivables reserved for users









(18,408





)













35,809













Accounts receivable









(8,738





)













(5,782





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(25,106





)













(29,572





)









Deposits and other non-current assets









363

















(202





)









Operating leases, net









—

















34













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(68,950





)













(14,341





)









Liabilities to users









(116,397





)













(81,363





)









Long-term income tax liability









(932





)













(1,527





)









Other long-term liabilities









2,903

















3,412















Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities









$









(119,016









)













$









(70,395









)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















​









Purchases of property and equipment









(2,647





)













(3,025





)









Cash paid for internally developed software costs









(31,248





)













(22,665





)









Acquisition of gaming licenses









(1,629





)













(11,594





)









Other investing activities, net









(3,495





)













(1,915





)











Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities









$









(39,019









)













$









(39,199









)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















​









Proceeds from Term B Loan, net









588,116

















—













Purchase of treasury stock for RSU withholding









(74,318





)













(33,499





)









Purchase of treasury stock under Stock Repurchase Program









(142,278





)













—













Proceeds from exercise of stock options









3,396

















2,857













Other financing









(2,093





)













—















Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities









$









372,823

















$









(30,642









)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users









214,788

















(140,236





)









Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users at the beginning of period









1,330,193

















1,623,493















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users at the end of period









$









1,544,981

















$









1,483,257





































Disclosure of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,119,740













$





1,192,662













Restricted cash









16,752

















12,454













Cash reserved for users









408,489

















278,141















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash reserved for users at the end of period









$









1,544,981

















$









1,483,257





































Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:























Investing activities included in accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





(1,575





)









$





688













Decrease of warrant liabilities from cashless exercise of warrants





$





8,973













$





46,181















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Activities:























(Decrease) increase in cash reserved for users





$





(116,918





)









$





(63,149





)









Cash paid for interest





$





3,139













$





—



















































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that DraftKings uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are useful in evaluating its operating performance, similar to measures reported by its publicly-listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are not intended to be substitutes for any GAAP financial measures, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.





DraftKings defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the impact of interest income or expense (net), income tax provision or benefit, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation; transaction-related costs; litigation, settlement and related costs; advocacy and other related legal expenses; gain or loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities; and other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.





DraftKings defines and calculates Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share as basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders before the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; transaction-related costs; litigation, settlement and related costs; advocacy and other related legal expenses; gain or loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities; and other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.





DraftKings includes these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share exclude certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because they are non-recurring items (for example, in the case of transaction-related costs and advocacy and other related legal expenses), non-cash expenditures (for example, in the case of amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, remeasurement of warrant liabilities and stock-based compensation), or non-operating items which are not related to the Company’s underlying business performance (for example, in the case of interest income and expense and litigation, settlement and related costs).





The unaudited table below presents the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA reconciled to its net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods indicated:















Three months ended March 31,













(amounts in thousands)









2025

















2024















Net loss





$





(33,864





)









$





(142,568





)











Adjusted for:























Depreciation and amortization (1)









70,116

















53,180













Interest income









(9,489





)













(15,067





)









Interest expense









5,094

















649













Income tax provision (benefit)









(5,600





)













(351





)









Stock-based compensation (2)









78,846

















93,535













Transaction-related costs (3)









—

















4,908













Litigation, settlement, and related costs (4)









—

















9,320













Advocacy and other related legal expenses (5)









—

















285













(Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities









(2,495





)













18,094













Other non-recurring costs and non-operating (income) costs (6)









22

















405















Adjusted EBITDA









$









102,630

















$









22,390



















































______________________________









(1)





The amounts include the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $42.7 million and $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2)





Reflects stock-based compensation expenses resulting from the issuance of awards under incentive plans.









(3)





Includes capital markets advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses related to the evaluation, negotiation, and consummation of transactions and offerings that are under consideration, pending, or completed, as well as integration costs related to acquisitions.









(4)





Primarily includes external legal costs related to litigation and litigation settlement costs deemed unrelated to our core business operations.









(5)





Reflects non-recurring and non-ordinary course costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate certain product offerings and are actively seeking licensure, or similar approval, for those product offerings. This adjustment excludes (i) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate that are incurred in the ordinary course of business and (ii) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses incurred in jurisdictions where related legislation has been passed and we currently operate.









(6)





Primarily includes the change in fair value of certain financial assets, as well as our equity method share of investee’s losses and other costs relating to non-recurring and non-operating items.





















The unaudited table below presents the Company’s Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share reconciled to its basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods indicated:















Three months ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

















Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders









$









(0.07









)













$









(0.30









)













Adjusted for:























Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1)









0.09

















0.06













Stock-based compensation (2)









0.16

















0.20













Transaction-related costs (3)









—

















0.01













Litigation, settlement, and related costs (4)









—

















0.02













Advocacy and other related legal expenses (5)









—

















—













(Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities









(0.01





)













0.04













Other non-recurring and non-operating costs (income)









—

















—













Tax impact of adjusting items (6)









(0.05





)













—















Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*









$









0.12

















$









0.03



















































_____________





* Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was 493.3 million and 474.2 million, respectively; totals may not add due to rounding.









(1)





The amounts include the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $42.7 million and $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2)





Reflects stock-based compensation expenses resulting from the issuance of awards under incentive plans.









(3)





Includes capital markets advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses related to the evaluation, negotiation, and consummation of transactions and offerings that are under consideration, pending, or completed, as well as integration costs related to acquisitions.









(4)





Primarily includes external legal costs related to litigation and litigation settlement costs deemed unrelated to our core business operations.









(5)





Reflects non-recurring and non-ordinary course costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate certain product offerings and are actively seeking licensure, or similar approval, for those product offerings. This adjustment excludes (i) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where we do not operate that are incurred in the ordinary course of business and (ii) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses incurred in jurisdictions where related legislation has been passed and we currently operate.









(6)





Beginning in the first quarter of the 2025, the Company began applying an estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%. The non-GAAP effective tax rate reflects the non-GAAP tax provision commensurate with the Company’s level of non-GAAP profitability, which was determined after adjusting for the non-GAAP adjustments presented above and excluding the impact of changes in the valuation allowance.





















Information reconciling forward-looking fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to DraftKings without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, certain items required for such reconciliations being outside of DraftKings’ control and/or not being able to be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income, and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. DraftKings provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, the Company cannot provide any assurance that it can predict all of the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. DraftKings provides a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with DraftKings’ results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.







About DraftKings







DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, DraftKings’ future results of operations or financial condition, strategic plans and focus, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and the objectives and expectations of management for future operations (including launches in new jurisdictions and the expected timing thereof), are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “poised,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. DraftKings cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.





You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. DraftKings has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including the current macroeconomic environment, that it believes may affect its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control and that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to, DraftKings’ ability to manage growth; DraftKings’ ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving DraftKings; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to gaming; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for DraftKings’ products and services; economic and market conditions in the media, entertainment, gaming, and software industries in the markets in which DraftKings operates; market and global conditions and economic factors, as well as the potential impact of general economic conditions, and the potential impact of new and existing laws, regulations, or policies, including those relating to tariffs, import/export, or trade restrictions, inflation, rising interest rates and instability in the banking system, on DraftKings’ liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as the risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that DraftKings makes from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and DraftKings makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Contacts









Media:









Media@draftkings.com







@DraftKingsNews







Investors:









Investors@draftkings.com





