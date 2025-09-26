DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

DraftKings (DKNG) ended the recent trading session at $42.32, demonstrating a -1.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 1.13%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DraftKings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 101.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.37 billion, showing a 25.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion, indicating changes of +226.67% and +33.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DraftKings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, DraftKings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DraftKings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.71.

Also, we should mention that DKNG has a PEG ratio of 0.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Gaming was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.