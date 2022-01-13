DraftKings (DKNG) Becomes Oregon Lottery's Sportsbook Partner

DraftKings DKNG is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its presence in the online sports betting market.



The company recently announced that it will become the official sportsbook provider for the government-run Oregon Lottery.



Per the agreement, DraftKings Sportsbook will be replacing the current Scoreboard app. The transition is set to begin on Jan 18.



Present Scoreboard customers will be able to shift their existing funds to the DraftKings Sportsbook app by creating a DraftKings account.

Focus on Online Sports Betting

DraftKings is keen on tapping the online sports betting market and gaining sports fanatics as potential customers.



In line with its focus, recently, the company announced the launch of its online and mobile sports betting platform in New York.



Online and mobile sports betting have only been recently legalized in New York by The New York Gaming Commission. DraftKings has strategically launched its platform to capitalize on the opportunity, becoming one of the first operators in the Empire State.



The launch came ahead of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs, one of the busiest times for betting activity in the year.



Moreover, DraftKings recently partnered with The NFL Players Association and One Team Partners, revealing plans to launch gamified NFT (non-fungible token) collections. The NFT collection will be debuting on DraftKings Marketplace during the 2022-2023 NFL season.



DraftKings also expanded its multiyear relationship with The National Basketball Association, making the former a co-official sports betting partner in the league.



In November, DraftKings entered into a new deal with FaZe Clan, becoming the latter’s official sports betting, daily fantasy, iGaming and free-to-play partner.



Per the deal, DraftKings will be appearing across FaZe’s digital content ecosystem, thereby increasing the former’s presence in esports.

DraftKings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’s 2022 earnings is pegged at a loss of $3.02 per share, which has widened from a loss of $2.89 over the past 60 days.



DKNG shares have declined 52.5% in the past year compared to the Gaming industry’s plunge of 15.9% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 13.5% in the past year.



