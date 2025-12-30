DraftKings Adds Spanish-Language App: Unlocking a New Growth Channel?

DraftKings Inc. DKNG is doubling down on accessibility and engagement with plans to launch a Spanish-language version of its platform, a strategic move aimed at tapping a rapidly expanding customer base in the U.S. gaming market. This initiative is timed ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the company sees as a major catalyst for new betting activity among Spanish-speaking sports fans.

Management emphasized that internal research and recent marketing tests show incremental demand from Hispanic audiences, including users who either prefer or require Spanish-language support. By delivering a localized and culturally relevant experience, DraftKings expects stronger customer acquisition and improved engagement across key U.S. states with large Hispanic populations. Some of those states, like Texas and California, do not yet offer regulated online sports betting, suggesting even greater upside potential over the long term once legalization expands.

The initiative not only aligns with a fast-growing demographic but also positions DraftKings to gain early share ahead of competitors that have not prioritized language-tailored platforms. The company believes a first-mover advantage here could translate into outsized user growth and retention during marquee sporting events globally and domestically.

With the broader business showing continued gains in sports engagement and parlay mix, DraftKings’ Spanish-language rollout adds another lever to sustain momentum. While its financial impact will build over time, the app could open a meaningful new front in the company’s race for market expansion.

DKNG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of DKNG have lost 17.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decrease of 0.8%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD have declined 2.8% and gained 7.1%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.36. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Boyd Gaming are trading at a P/S of 0.62X and 1.72X, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKNG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings estimates has declined sharply in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DKNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

