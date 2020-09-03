Dr. Reddy's Launches Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), an integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Concerta Extended-Release Tablets, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg, approved by the FDA.

Dr. Reddy's noted that the Concerta brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $1.159 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

