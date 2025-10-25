Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (ROY) reported, under IFRS standards, that its second quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company increased to INR 14.37 billion or INR 17.25 per share from INR 12.55 billion or INR 15.05 per share in the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter grew to INR 88.05 billion from INR 80.162 billion last year, driven by broad-based growth across key markets. However, the North America Generics segment faced headwinds due to heightened price erosion in select products and reduced lenalidomide sales. The recently acquired Consumer Healthcare portfolio in Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) also contributed positively to overall performance.

