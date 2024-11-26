Dr. Reddy’s and Senores launch Ivermectin tablets USP, 3 mg in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) Laboratories and Senores Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Ivermectin Tablets USP, 3 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to STROMECTOL Tablets of Merck Sharp and Dohme in the U.S. market. The product will be marketed by Dr. Reddy’s. “We are pleased to advance our growth with the launch of a limited-competition product. With our continuous focus on niche opportunities, we are proud to be the second generic to receive approval for this product,” stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited. Ivermectin Tablets, 3 mg brand and generic products, had U.S. sales of approximately $20M MAT for the twelve months ending in September 2024 according to IQVIA.

