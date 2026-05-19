Dr. Martens FY26 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) reported fiscal 2026 profit before tax of 32.7 million pounds compared to 8.8 million pounds, last year. Basic earnings per share was 2.5 pence compared to 0.5 pence. Adjusted pretax profit was 55.0 million pounds, up 61.3%. Adjusted basic EPS was 4.2 pence compared to 2.4 pence.

For the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2026, group revenue was 764.9 million pounds, down 2.9% reported or 1.4% CC.

At last close, Dr. Martens shares were trading at 64.30 pence, up 3.21%.

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