Markets

Dr. Martens FY26 Profit Rises

May 19, 2026 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) reported fiscal 2026 profit before tax of 32.7 million pounds compared to 8.8 million pounds, last year. Basic earnings per share was 2.5 pence compared to 0.5 pence. Adjusted pretax profit was 55.0 million pounds, up 61.3%. Adjusted basic EPS was 4.2 pence compared to 2.4 pence.

For the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2026, group revenue was 764.9 million pounds, down 2.9% reported or 1.4% CC.

At last close, Dr. Martens shares were trading at 64.30 pence, up 3.21%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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