D.R. Horton Gains on Strong Execution Amid Affordability Risks

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI is benefiting from an increase in net sales orders, demonstrating an ability to balance pace, price and incentives to drive incremental sales and maximize returns. The company’s disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy, alongside a stable balance sheet, supports a resilient operating platform that consistently generates attractive returns and substantial financial flexibility.



Shares of this Texas-based global leading homebuilder have lost 6.1% over the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 7% decline. The start of 2026 reflected prospects for the housing market, with mortgage rates ranging between 6% and 6.1% in January and February. However, the recent hike in the mortgage rate, which is 6.38% as of the week ending March 26, 2026, per Freddie Mac, signals a return to cautious behavior as inflation spikes.



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The company’s earnings per share (EPS) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 2.3%. Notably, DHI’s 2026 EPS estimates have been revised downward over the past 30 days to $10.52 from $10.53, reflecting a 9.1% year-over-year decline.

DHI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Let’s take a closer look at the tailwinds and the headwinds of the company.

Factors Fueling Growth of DHI Stock

Operational Efficiency and Market Positioning: Operational efficiency and strong market positioning remain key pillars supporting performance at D.R. Horton. The company successfully reduced its median cycle time during the first quarter of 2026 from start to close by two weeks compared to the prior year, a metric that serves as a primary driver of its consolidated inventory turn. By accelerating the construction process, DHI can maintain a lean inventory of homes while responding more dynamically to shifts in market demand. This internal efficiency is further bolstered by an asset-light land strategy, where 75% of its total lot supply is controlled through purchase contracts rather than direct ownership.

On the market positioning front, D.R. Horton continues to dominate the entry-level and first-time homebuyer segments, supported by a significant year-over-year increase in sales activity. During the first quarter of 2026, net sales orders grew to 18,300 homes, representing a 3% increase in units compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting steady demand despite a challenging backdrop, while its backlog value remained stable at $6.7 billion. The company’s average sales price is approximately 30% lower than the national average for new homes, providing a critical competitive advantage as affordability remains a primary concern for consumers.

Resilient Demand Amid Inflationary Pressures: D.R. Horton continues to demonstrate its operational strength by successfully navigating a complex late-March 2026 landscape. While persistent inflation and elevated mortgage rates are weighing on affordability, underlying demand remains supported by a structural housing shortage and steady household formation, particularly in the entry-level segment. The company’s proactive use of mortgage buydowns and other incentives has proven effective in sustaining buyer interest and supporting sales activity, even as mortgage rates remain volatile around the mid-6% range. At the same time, D.R. Horton is managing evolving cost dynamics with discipline. Although lot prices have increased (~2% sequentially), some stabilization in construction costs and an optimized product mix focused on smaller, more affordable homes are helping offset pressures. With an average selling price of approximately $365,500, the company is prioritizing affordability and sales velocity. Overall, its scale, operational efficiency and focus on inventory turnover position it well to navigate near-term volatility while maintaining steady demand in a still-challenged housing environment.

Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation: D.R. Horton maintains a highly flexible financial position characterized by significant liquidity and a disciplined approach to capital deployment. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with $6.6 billion in consolidated liquidity, including $2.5 billion in cash and $4.1 billion of available capacity on its revolving credit facilities. This robust cash position is supported by strong operational performance, with $3.6 billion of cash flow generated from operations over the trailing twelve months.

Its capital allocation strategy reflects a disciplined balance between reinvestment and shareholder returns. During the quarter, DHI deployed approximately $2 billion toward homebuilding investments, including land acquisition, lot development and construction. Concurrently, it maintained a strong commitment to returning capital, distributing $132 million through dividends and repurchasing 4.4 million shares for $670 million. These actions underscore management’s focus on enhancing shareholder value while supporting future growth.

Factors Hindering Growth of DHI Stock

D.R. Horton’s growth trajectory faces resistance as the macroeconomic environment shifts in late March 2026. According to the Monthly New Residential Construction report for January, single-family housing starts have trended lower, compounded by a sudden spike in mortgage rates due to persistent inflation. These pressures intensify affordability constraints for DHI’s core entry-level demographic, forcing a heavy reliance on sales incentives like mortgage rate buydowns to sustain volume.

Additionally, in the first quarter, DHI’s home sales gross margin was 20.4%, which included a 40 basis point benefit from a one-time warranty recovery. Excluding this, the underlying margin was 20%, and management has guided for a further decrease to between 19% and 19.5% in the second quarter. Demand remains highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and broader economic uncertainty, leading to uneven sales trends and necessitating the continued use of elevated incentives, which management expects to persist throughout 2026.

Key Picks

Some top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:

Everus Construction Group ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.3%, on average. ECG stock has rallied 41.5% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.9% and 5.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.6% and 25.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Fluor Corporation FLR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. FLR stock has gained 6.7% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fluor’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.4% and 25.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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