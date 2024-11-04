DPC Dash Limited Unveils Board Structure and Roles

DPC Dash Limited (HK:1405) has released an update.

DPC Dash Limited, listed under stock code 1405, has announced its board of directors, highlighting Yi Wang as the CEO and Frank Paul Krasovec as the Chairman. The board comprises a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company also clarified the roles within its three committees: Audit and Risk, Remuneration, and Nomination.

