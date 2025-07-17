Doximity Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Doximity, presenting an average target of $62.29, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 9.34% from the previous average price target of $68.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Doximity by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $61.00 $52.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $50.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $63.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $80.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $87.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $58.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $83.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $50.00 $71.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Doximity's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

Doximity: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Doximity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOCS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.