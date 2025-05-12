Doximity Q4 Earnings Likely to Reflect Strong Product Momentum

Doximity DOCS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 15, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.36%. DOCS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.00%.

DOCS Q4 Estimates

Currently, the consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $133.8 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 27 cents per share.

Factors to Note

Doximity’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is expected to have benefited significantly from the strong momentum of its product portfolio, particularly the growth of new modules and integrated offerings. In the third quarter, the company’s point-of-care and formulary modules, introduced outside the core news feed, recorded over 100% year-over-year growth and accounted for 20% of pharmaceutical sales. These products represent entirely new inventory and are gaining rapid adoption among clients. This might have set the stage for continued contribution in the fourth quarter, especially as many of these deals were launched in early January.

A major growth catalyst has been Doximity’s multi-module integrated programs, which allow clients to launch campaigns using any module with pre-approved content, speeding up time-to-market. This flexibility led to a higher percentage of January launches than in prior years, which, in turn, should have resulted in a greater share of annual contract revenues being recognized in the fourth quarter. As a result, Doximity expects stronger fourth-quarter revenue conversion compared to the previous quarters.

The company’s client portal, now in use by more than half of its pharmaceutical brand partners, is also contributing to commercial traction. The portal offers actionable insights through real-time ROI analytics, helping clients fine-tune campaigns and increasing upsell potential.

Additionally, AI-powered tools, though not yet monetized, saw a 60% sequential increase in usage during the third quarter, with 1.8 million prompts submitted by physicians. This growing engagement supports the long-term monetization of Doximity’s workflow products and enhances the overall platform stickiness. This trend should have resulted in higher adoption of DOCS’ services, driving the top line.

Meanwhile, DOCS, after reporting an exceptionally strong third quarter (driven by outsized upsells, accelerated program launches and a favorable product mix), expects a more modest 13% year-over-year revenue growth for the soon-to-be-reported quarter. This suggests that some of the early revenue pull-forward from January launches might have limited sequential growth in product contributions during the quarter.

Additionally, the third quarter marked the end of Doximity’s major annual buying cycle, where clients commit most of their yearly marketing spend. As a result, the fourth quarter is likely to have been a lighter quarter for new bookings, potentially constraining near-term expansion in new products or module sales.

Moreover, the health system segment, while stabilizing, continues to face macroeconomic uncertainty. Although it is not the primary revenue driver, slower adoption or budget constraints in this cohort could have limited growth in workflow-based tools like telehealth or scheduling that complement commercial products.

