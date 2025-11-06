Doximity, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $62.06 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $44.15 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Doximity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.95 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $168.53 million from $136.83 million last year.

Doximity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.06 Mln. vs. $44.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $168.53 Mln vs. $136.83 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $180 Mln - $181 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $640 Mln - $646 Mln.

