DOXIMITY Earnings Preview: Recent $DOCS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOXIMITY ($DOCS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $136,704,704 and earnings of $0.28 per share.

DOXIMITY Insider Trading Activity

DOXIMITY insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TANGNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,003,891 shares for an estimated $75,693,685 .

. ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 290,000 shares for an estimated $18,642,273 .

. REGINA M. BENJAMIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,045,882 .

. TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,498 .

. KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $813,964 .

. WATKIN PHOEBE L. YANG sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $217,209

DOXIMITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of DOXIMITY stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOXIMITY Government Contracts

We have seen $225,793 of award payments to $DOCS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DOXIMITY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOCS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

DOXIMITY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOCS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $65.0 on 01/08/2025

