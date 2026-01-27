Doximity (DOCS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Doximity (DOCS) closed the most recent trading day at $38.96, moving -3.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 2.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $181.03 million, up 7.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and a revenue of $645.29 million, representing changes of +9.86% and +13.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Doximity currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Doximity has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.82 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.99.

It is also worth noting that DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.