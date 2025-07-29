Doximity (DOCS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Doximity (DOCS) closed the most recent trading day at $59.70, moving -2.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.

The medical social networking site's stock has dropped by 0.55% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 10.71% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $139.67 million, indicating a 10.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.46 per share and a revenue of $625.72 million, signifying shifts of +2.82% and +9.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Doximity. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Doximity is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Doximity is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.81. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.27 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DOCS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Info Systems industry stood at 2.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOCS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

