Doximity (DOCS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Doximity (DOCS) closed the most recent trading day at $73.60, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

The stock of medical social networking site has risen by 12.91% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 26.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $157.73 million, up 15.27% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.5 per share and a revenue of $632.56 million, indicating changes of +5.63% and +10.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Doximity. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Doximity is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Doximity is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 38.89.

We can also see that DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.28.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

