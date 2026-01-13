Doximity (DOCS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Doximity (DOCS) closed the most recent trading day at $41.36, moving -5.7% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Shares of the medical social networking site have depreciated by 1.77% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 2.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $181.03 million, reflecting a 7.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $645.29 million, indicating changes of +9.86% and +13.13%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Doximity. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. Right now, Doximity possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Doximity has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.04 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.42.

Meanwhile, DOCS's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

