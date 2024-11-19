Downer EDI Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Downer EDI Limited (AU:DOW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Downer EDI Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the election of Peter Barker as Director and the appointment of Price WaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. Shareholders showed strong support with over 99% approval for key resolutions such as the Managing Director’s Long-Term Incentive. These outcomes reflect investor confidence in Downer EDI’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:DOW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.