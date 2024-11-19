News & Insights

Downer EDI Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

November 19, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Downer EDI Limited (AU:DOW) has released an update.

Downer EDI Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the election of Peter Barker as Director and the appointment of Price WaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. Shareholders showed strong support with over 99% approval for key resolutions such as the Managing Director’s Long-Term Incentive. These outcomes reflect investor confidence in Downer EDI’s leadership and strategic direction.

